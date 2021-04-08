B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 113,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after buying an additional 1,590,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

