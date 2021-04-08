Dock Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Dock has a total market cap of $81.35 million and $22.07 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00045966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.80 or 0.00631366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

