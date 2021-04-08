Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,256 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

