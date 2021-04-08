Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 527 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $3,748,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.56. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.