Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vontier worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,988. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

