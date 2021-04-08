Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,451 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 19,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

