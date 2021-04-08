Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Donaldson worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. 307,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

