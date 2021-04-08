HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Ennis worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

