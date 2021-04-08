SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

