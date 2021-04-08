Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,004 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of FMC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

