Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $132,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Leidos by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

