Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Okta worth $121,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 221.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 183.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.69. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -115.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

