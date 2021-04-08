UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $117,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,423.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $891.19 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,283.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,201.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.