SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $97.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.