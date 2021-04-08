1,625 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.