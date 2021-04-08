1,440 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.02 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

