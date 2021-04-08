TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

