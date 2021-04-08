Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $247.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.