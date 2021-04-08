Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

