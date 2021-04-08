Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 555 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after buying an additional 994,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,658,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

