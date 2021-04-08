B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 12,630 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,965 shares of company stock worth $13,277,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

