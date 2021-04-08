Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 353 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

