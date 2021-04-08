Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.50.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.

2/22/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.

2/9/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $73.59.

Get Snap Inc alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.