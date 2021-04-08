Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 3,020 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

