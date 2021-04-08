Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.50.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.

2/22/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.

2/9/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Get Snap Inc alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Snap by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.