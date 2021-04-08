Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.