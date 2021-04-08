Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.30 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

