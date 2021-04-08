Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.