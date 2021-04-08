Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 89 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $611.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $620.65 and a 200 day moving average of $630.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.97 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.45.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.