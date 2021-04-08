Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 357 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

