tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 588 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.