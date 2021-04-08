tru Independence LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

