Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Aptiv worth $249,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

