tru Independence LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

