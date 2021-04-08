Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $401.05 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.38 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average of $365.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

