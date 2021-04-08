NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $49,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,429 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.43 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

