Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

CQQQ stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

