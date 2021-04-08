416,045 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 416,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PVH by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170,735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 91.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $5,169,199. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.