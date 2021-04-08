Pensionfund Sabic Has $280,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

