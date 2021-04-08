Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 7,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after buying an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

