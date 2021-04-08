The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.84 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.07-1.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.