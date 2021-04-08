Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.49-0.55 EPS.

CAG stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.