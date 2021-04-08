Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.49-0.55 EPS.
CAG stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
