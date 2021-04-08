Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 33,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:GNL opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

