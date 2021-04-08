Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 142.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after buying an additional 180,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

GLPI opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.