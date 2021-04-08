James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $56.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $47.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.