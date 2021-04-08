Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

SMED stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 million and a P/E ratio of 189.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

