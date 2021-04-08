ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $323.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $355.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

