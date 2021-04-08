MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSM opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

