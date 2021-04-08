Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0544 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $951,165.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 337,341,189 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

