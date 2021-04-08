Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.